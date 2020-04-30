Sister & brother bake during stay at home - a lot

Ten-year-old Skyler and 8-year-old Wyatt deliver treats around their neighborhood on inline skates

PLYMOUTH, Minnesota — As routines have been turned upside down, everyone can use a stress reliever.

Siblings Wyatt and Skyler Determan have found theirs in the kitchen.

“When distance learning started, they were a little nervous about it,” Teresa Determan, the kids’ mother, says.

Ten-year-old Skyler likes routines. Having lost many of hers during stay at home, Skyler has turned to baking.

“It helped her calm her mind,” Teresa says. “And she’s been doing it herself for seven weeks.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Skyler baked cookies, while Wyatt put the finishing touches on a pan of cupcakes.

If you’ve wondered where all the flour’s been going on your trips to the grocery store, Skyler and Wyatt may have a little something do with it.

“I buy as much as I can,” Teresa laughs.

“Even the neighbors pick it up for us,” Shawn Determan, the kids’ father, says.

But all that baking led, inevitably to a problem - what to do with it all?

“So, then we don’t barf, because of all the desserts,” Wyatt says, as Skyler shakes her head back and forth in a big sister way.

With the treat backlog building, Teresa asked her daughter, “Skyler, what are you going to do with it? And she said, “Well, I’ll deliver it.”

Their baking complete, Skyler and Wyatt strap on inline skates and roll through their neighborhood delivering free treats door-to-door.

“I think it’s fabulous,” neighbor, Joe Schons says. “We look forward to it every day.”

With so many deliveries, Wyatt says the skates have come in handy. “Cuz, it’s a lot faster.”

As word has spread, their mom started getting Facebook messages from neighbors offering to also help her family with its oversupply of baked goods.

The whole experience has left Skyler a little less anxious about distance learning, and a little more certain of something else.