Advice for those considering a post-pandemic pivot

“This is a wonderful opportunity, a great time to change a career."

MINNEAPOLIS — After a year of challenge and change, people throughout the country are considering a significant career change.

Experts are even predicting a “Great Resignation,” as some employees take advantage of the improved economy and lifted restrictions related to the COVID battle. And for all those contemplating that pivot, Maria Reitan with Jump Team has some advice.

“This is a wonderful opportunity, a great time to change a career,” Reitan told KARE 11’s Karla Hult during an interview that first aired on KARE 11 Saturday.

Several years ago, Reitan herself left her job as news director at WCCO-TV in Minneapolis for a career in marketing. She eventually started her own business, Topsail Strategies, before launching Jump Team last year. Jump Team focuses on journalists transitioning to a new career, but Reitan’s principles apply to anyone considering a career pivot.

Among her specific advice, Reitan recommends that people today: give themselves some “grace” for a recent break in their resume; thoughtfully consider what they want and need; seek jobs that align with their passions; research which companies specifically align with their values, lifestyles and skills; and finally, remember the value of old-fashioned networking.

Reitan further offers a program that promises to trim the job search timeline from one year to two months.