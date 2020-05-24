Some places of worship decide to remain closed despite ability to reopen

Many places of worship will return to a new norm, but not every leader of faith is buying into the hype of opening their doors so soon.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Starting on May 27, places of worship may open at 25% occupancy. That was the announcement made by Governor Tim Walz, Saturday.

With new guidance from the CDC and pressure from places of worship demanding to be deemed essential, many congregations will return to scheduled services under strict regulations.

"Physical distance of at least six feet must be maintained, with an absolute maximum of 250 people in a single self contained space," said Commissioner Jan Malcolm with the Minnesota Department of Health.

However, not every leader of faith is buying into the hype of opening the church doors so soon.

"I like to be led by the spirit and I don’t like to do what someone else is doing just for the sake of doing it," said Rev. Steven Daniels Jr., Senior Pastor of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in St. Paul.

For Daniels, weighing the disparities of this virus is more than enough reason for them to keep their doors closed.

"Lets be honest, this virus has affected African Americans and minorities more so than anyone else," said Daniels. He went on to say, "one of the last things I want to happen at Shiloh is a faithful member come or a visitor comes or whoever comes and they get sick there."

While many places of worship will choose to return to a new norm, state officials want you to keep in mind the reality of what's happening with the spread of the virus.

"The worst is not yet passed in terms of infections and infection rates and we’re learning more every day," said Gov. Walz.

In the meantime, places like Shiloh will stick to virtual services while waiting to see how things play out.

"We want to make sure that we feel good about it and we have taken every precaution that we can take for the safety of the people," said Daniels.

The state of Minnesota has set up a hotline for general questions about coronavirus at 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903, available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.