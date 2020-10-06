As restrictions ease, some restaurants say business will look different

Not everyone is rushing to open their doors for dine-in service. The future of especially small restaurants may change because of the pandemic.

MINNEAPOLIS — While some restaurants are eagerly opening their doors in our state today, others are taking a different approach. Many, especially small restaurants, are still unsure of what their businesses will look like on the other side of this pandemic.

“This will definitely change how we operate going forward in the future,” says Anna Christoforides, Chef and Owner of Gardens of Salonica.

Gardens of Salonica has been in Northeast Minneapolis for nearly 30 years and this pandemic and extended shut down has changed things.

"I could easily say we may have closed down if it weren't for our loyal support,” says Christoforides. “We feel indebted to them, to keep up, and to offer the services that we've offered, although more limited so we can be a sustainable business for them and the next generation.”

The family-owned Greek restaurant will continue takeout, as they have been doing, and now open their doors for dine-in Thursdays through Saturdays from 4 to 8 p.m.

“We're kind of putting our baby feet forward,” she says.

Across town, in Southwest…

“The support that we've gotten from the community has made it possible for us to continue to exist,” says Peter Campbell, Chef and Owner of Red Wagon Pizza Company.

They too pivoted to takeout and curbside during the pandemic, and they pivoted hard.

“Where once we had tables, now we have pallets of pizza boxes, and our staff was able to quickly build systems so we could do car-side, and that literally takes over the entire restaurant,” says Campbell. “So, for us to move to a partial space, or a partial patio, we would not be able to continue our car-side pickup in the same capacity."

So, for now, they will not open for indoor dining. Restaurants like Ann Kim's Young Joni, and Gavin Kaysen's Spoon and Stable, posted online that they will decide to wait as well. Wait until when? Well, now, that's the real question isn't it?

"I know that every day I wake up and I have no idea what the business is going to look like,” says Campbell.

“We enjoy serving our customers, we enjoy people having our food, and we will continue to do that as long as it works and we can afford it,” says Christoforides.

