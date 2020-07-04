Some SHIPT shoppers plan to strike for lack of PPE when working

SHIPT hires personal shoppers to pick up things like groceries and other items for their members from popular retail giants like Costco, Petco and CVS.

MINNEAPOLIS — In an attempt to protect themselves from the dangers of COVID-19, some employees with the popular shopping app SHIPT are going on strike until their demands are met. They’re rallying through Facebook groups.

"Through those groups we’re able to reach 17,000 shoppers and we’re very boisterous in those groups," said SHIPT Shopper Willy Solis.

Solis went on to say, "we’ve been calling for SHIPT to listen to us for weeks now and we haven’t received any response from them other than CDC guidelines.”

SHIPT, which is owned by Target, hires personal shoppers to pick up things like groceries and other items for their members from popular retail giants like Costco, Petco and CVS.

However, in doing so, some employees say the company is doing nothing to protect them while out conducting pickups and deliveries.

"We’re definitely afraid of carrying that virus to a customer unknowingly and/or catching it ourselves and bringing it home to our families," said Solis.

Employees are asking for things like five extra dollars of hazard pay per order and protective gear, which includes gloves, masks and hand sanitizers.

They’re even asking for 14 days of paid sick leave for all workers regardless of whether they've test positive for COVID-19.

"At the end of the day, shoppers are out here risking our lives every single day and the responses that the shoppers that do get quarantined are receiving are canned answers," said Solis.

In an updated post on the company’s website Tuesday, the company states they do have plans in place to support the needs of workers which include two weeks of financial assistance for workers diagnosed with the virus, and will provide shoppers with a gloves and mask kit, which will be ready in two weeks.

Shopper Willy Solis says it's two weeks too long.

"Its really unconscionable that we’re in the worst week of Covid-19 according to The White House over the weekend and we’re completely ill prepared," said Solis.

