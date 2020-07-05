South Minneapolis boutique will close physical space permanently because of COVID-19

“It's overwhelming. It's like our little child. It's sad to have to see it go.”

MINNEAPOLIS — Parking lots are empty across the Twin Cities as many businesses remain closed due to the pandemic.

And some business owners say they will never reopen.

The owners of Handpicked, a consignment boutique in south Minneapolis, told its customers their brick and mortar store is permanently closing.

Owners Brittany Paskey and Phung O'Neil say the financial storm of the pandemic was too much.



“Originally, we were not planning to close. We were planning to ride out the storm,” O’Neil said. "It is an emotional day for us.There is some good news however, we are not going away permanently! We will still maintain an online presence.”

KARE TV first profiled Handpicked in December, months before the store owners celebrated their three-year anniversary.

“It's overwhelming. It's like our little child. It's sad to have to see it go,” Paskey said. “We don't want to go. It's a nice community and we've grown here. And to have it not be a thing for us anymore, it's really hard.”



Now, as businesses outline plans to reopen safely, O'Neil said part of their decision was fueled by the unknowns for retail. Handpicked will continue its social media and will work on building an e-commerce store.

"We are discussing how we are able to safely accept consignment items to sell online. We are treating this change as an opportunity to serve you and our community in a new way - a safe way. We try to be resilient and adaptive and with your ongoing support, we hope to emerge victorious," reads a note written to customers on its website.

But Handpicked is not alone.

A recent Goldman Sachs survey of more than 1,500 small business owners revealed more than 50 percent said they likely wouldn't continue operating for more than three months because of the pandemic.



O'Neil said their business didn’t qualify for some government assistance.

“We kind of fall into a weird space. We don't qualify for certain things because we don't have employees. It is just Britt and I,” she said.

Both business owners, friends since childhood, said the storm of COVID-19 is redirecting them but they are focusing on the silver linings.

“It is now pushing us to do more. Learn more. And challenge us a little bit,” Paskey said.

The two hope to reopen "bigger and better" in the future.

The state of Minnesota has set up a hotline for general questions about coronavirus at 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903, available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.