St. Paul closes playgrounds, athletic courts, skate parks

Athletic fields will remain open but no team sports or contact sports are allowed.

ST PAUL PARK, Minn. — St. Paul is taking further steps to ensure public safety and that people continue to practice social distancing moving forward.

The St. Paul Parks and Recreation Department announced that it will be closing all playgrounds, athletic courts (basketball, tennis, volleyball) and skate parks in an effort to keep people from congregating in large groups in these areas. The city will be removing basketball hoops, locking up the tennis courts, and posting multilingual closure signs in the coming days.

“We appreciate the need to recreate and connect with nature during these new and challenging times, but safety remains our top priority. We are making these adjustments to serve park users while limiting their risk and also that of others,” said Saint Paul Parks and Recreation Director Mike Hahm. “We ask that everyone be respectful of one another, maintain 6 feet of space from anyone not in their household, and refrain from making judgments or assumptions about other park users.”

Parks and trails will remain open, but with restrictions to those who are sick or are showing any coronavirus symptoms. Dog parks will also stay open.