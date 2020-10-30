St. Paul Public Schools to continue distance learning until at least Jan. 19, 2021

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul Public Schools announced it won't be transitioning to hybrid learning and will remain distance learning for students Pre-K through 12th grade until at least Jan. 19, 2021.

St. Paul Public Schools has met all but one of the targets needed to transition students to hybrid learning, but Ramsey County's 14-day COVID-19 case rate is too high to safely move to hybrid. According to state health officials, Ramsey County's case rate has increased to 31.03 cases per 10,000 people. The rate must be 30 cases per 10,000 people or lower to meet the requirements.