St. Paul restaurant owners start food bank to help employee's impacted by recent rollback

ST PAUL, Minn. — Selby Avenue in St. Paul is normally bustling with people heading out for a bite to eat. But today, people lined up outside The Gnome Pub, waiting to pick up food to feed their families.

“Our staff can't feed their family and it's heartbreaking,” says owner Brian Ingram.



Ingram – the owner of several St. Paul restaurants – was forced to downsize his staff due to the second round of COVID-19 shutdowns.

“We had to lay off 150 employees,” says Ingram.



During the first round of shutdowns, Ingram turned the Hope Breakfast Bar into a community kitchen serving over 100 thousand meals over three months.

Now – with the help from local businesses and donations, he's helping employee's impacted by the recent shutdown.

"To see the same employees I was working show up in line, crying, asking for food,” says Ingram.



Justin Sutherland – who owns Handsome Hog says more needs to be done to help struggling businesses and employees. Sutherland recently announced his restaurant was temporarily shutting down due to the state restrictions.

"We need our local and federal gov't to put together relief packages, because this isn't a one-time thing,” says Sutherland.

While restaurant owners say they should be allowed to reopen safely – they're asking for more transparency from state officials.

“Having the ability to plan out on both sides, as far as opening and shutting down, would be appreciated by all,” says Mikael Asp, owner of La Grolla. “There is a way that we can do this responsibility and not impact peoples livelihoods,” says restaurant owner, David Fhima.



As well as relief for businesses and employees.

“All of us have restaurants, and when you say order takeout, $400 a day doesn't pay for 140 employees, all of these people, rent,” says Ingram.



The Gnome Pub is accepting grocery, gas card, gift card donations at 498 Selby Avenue during business hours.