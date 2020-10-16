St. Therese nurses reflect on their COVID-19 outbreak, concerns for other care facilities

The staff and residents at St. Therese went through a nightmare this past spring when 38 staff were sickened, and 60 residents died of COVID-19.

NEW HOPE, Minn. — In recent days we have seen the number of people in our state testing positive for COVID-19 rise.

Just a couple of days ago, the National Guard was called to help give emergency staffing support to two nursing homes trying desperately to contain the virus among their staff and residents.

Those incidents hit home right here in the metro, especially at the St. Therese care facility in New Hope.

