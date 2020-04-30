State asks auto, home insurers to give Minnesota residents relief

Commerce Commissioner Steve Kelley sent a letter to companies that hold and issue auto and property policies, asking them to give residents financial help.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Like motorists in other states, Minnesotans are hunkering down and just aren't driving as much during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the state wants insurers to recognize that fact.

State Commerce Commissioner Steve Kelley sent a letter to major property and casualty carriers Wednesday, companies that hold and issue auto and property policies, urging them to give Minnesota consumers some relief while they deal with the coronavirus.

Many Minnesotans have already received notifications from their auto insurance company that they will receive premium rebates or credits due to the decrease in driving during the Stay at Home Order. Others companies are working to set up payment plans and extending grace periods to pay premiums.

“The voluntary relief provided by many insurance companies has been welcome news to Minnesota consumers," said Commissioner Kelley. "The Commerce Department urges all insurance companies to continue to review their contractual obligations to Minnesotans and Minnesota businesses to find ongoing ways to provide relief.”