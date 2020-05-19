State buys former BIX Produce Co. building to potentially store bodies

According to the commissioner's funding request, modeling suggests the disease could cause an additional 1,000 deaths per week over four to five weeks.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Department of Administration Commissioner Alice Roberts-Davis said during the daily coronavirus briefing on Tuesday that her agency has closed on the purchase of a former grocery distribution warehouse in St. Paul that will be converted into a temporary morgue for COVID-19 victims.

The state paid $5.4 million for the BIX Produce Company cold storage warehouse, and plans upgrades that will raise the total cost to $6.9 million, Roberts-Davis said. The state expects the federal government to cover 75% of the cost.

The goal was to find a place for the “timely, dignified, and temporary storage of human remains” at the peak of the pandemic this summer, when the state's modeling suggests the disease could cause an additional 1,000 deaths per week over four to five weeks, according to the commissioner's funding request. Private and public mortuaries statewide have a surge capacity for only about 2,000 more bodies than they would normally hold, she wrote. The warehouse can hold 5,100.

MORE NEWS: Walz to address restaurants reopening during Wednesday briefing

The state of Minnesota has set up a hotline for general questions about coronavirus at 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903, available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.