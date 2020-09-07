State distributes nearly $600 million of COVID-19 relief to local governments

The Minnesota Department of Revenue approved certifications for 64 counties, and 196 cities and townships and distributed a total of $596,086,068.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Revenue and Minnesota Management on Budget announced Thursday that the state has distributed nearly $600 million in aid to local governments impacted by the coronavirus as part of the federal CARES Act.

“Local governments across the state are feeling the impacts of COVID-19 on their budgets and the services they provide,” said Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner Myron Frans in a news release. “The funds authorized by Governor Walz with input from the legislature will help these local governments effectively respond to this public health emergency.”

Local governments began applying for the aid in late June through the Minnesota Department of Revenue. Of those applications submitted, the department approved certifications for 64 counties, and 196 cities and townships and distributed a total of $596,086,068.

“Getting this aid to counties, cities, and towns quickly and accurately is a priority for our department,” said Revenue Commissioner Cynthia Bauerly in a news release. “We were able to distribute over 70% of the allotted funds in less than two weeks, and we will continue to work with local governments to ensure they receive funds in a timely manner as more of them apply for their aid.”