Minnesota extends COVID-19 mobile vaccination project

Health officials say 7,200 doses were administered across 42 Minnesota counties, by using six mobile units created from refurbished Metro Transit buses.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The state of Minnesota will keep its COVID-19 mobile vaccination program on the road, citing six months of success in reaching vulnerable communities with barriers to accessing doses.

A release from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Monday says the six-unit fleet of mobile vaccination buses administered more than 7,200 doses of vaccine during 170 clinics staged in 42 counties between April and August. The program will continue, but it will be scaled back to two buses.

MDH launched the program with the goal of more equitably distributing COVID vaccine in vulnerable and underserved communities by bringing clinics to those who most need them. Among those communities are people of color, urban Native Americans, the LGBTQI+ community, people with disabilities and unique health needs, those living in isolation and the homeless.

Project partner Blue Cross provided 375 volunteers who worked with community clinical personnel over the 20-week initiative.

“Our mobile vaccination clinics have been successful in all types of communities because of our committed community partners who identified barriers and gaps in vaccine access, requested the mobile clinics and led outreach efforts,” said Dr. Nathan Chomilo, MDH COVID-19 equity director. “Communities that have been disproportionately affected by this pandemic have long endured other systemic inequities, so it has been our mission to find effective ways to improve access to vaccination and information —the mobile units have been critical in getting us closer to that goal.”

Metro Transit joined in the effort by retrofitting six buses and providing drivers.

MDH said it worked with 115 "community partners" who hosted clinics and promoted them to their communities. Based on MDH's post-clinic surveys, 94% of community partners said the units provided vaccines "to people who otherwise would not have had access."

“We are excited to see that communities are using this resource, and we are thrilled to continue serving Minnesotans with this unique program,” said Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm. “Vaccination is vital to stopping the spread of COVID-19, and every Minnesotan deserves access to life-saving vaccines."