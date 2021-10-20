Nearly 200 state health care workers withdraw COVID-19 vaccine mandate lawsuits

A federal judge had already dismissed a request to block the mandate but didn't dismiss the case outright.

MINNEAPOLIS — Nearly 200 Minnesota health care workers voluntarily withdrew their federal lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccine mandates, according to court documents filed Tuesday, Oct. 19.

The lawsuit was filed on Sept. 27 in U.S. District Court. Defendants included federal officials and organizations, plus about 20 Minnesota health care providers.

The 187 health care workers listed as plaintiffs included people with religious objections to the vaccines and those who say their previous COVID-19 infections make them immune. The lawsuit contended that the lack of alternatives to vaccines infringe upon the rights of these employees.

Last week, a federal judge dismissed a request to block the mandate but didn't dismiss the case outright.