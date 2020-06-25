State lawmakers consider distance learning challenges ahead of statewide school decision

Teachers from around the state shared stories of how distance learning especially affected some students

ST PAUL, Minn. — About one month before state leaders are expected to announce plans for school this fall, state lawmakers are learning more about the challenges of distance learning.

At an education committee hearing on Thursday, teachers from around the state shared stories of how distance learning especially affected some students, including those who work or need to care for siblings and those who don’t have stable housing.

“During the school year, there was a student who was living with her mother in their family car with her siblings. Now imagine what this looks like with distance learning,” said Maria Le, a Central Park Elementary teacher in Roseville.

Teachers also testified they’re worried about the toll of significant screen time on younger students. And they asked that teachers, families and students remain part of the statewide conversation about next steps.

House lawmakers are holding one more hearing on the topic next week, when they’ll also hear from state education leaders, school administrators and school board members. Leaders expect to announce plans for school in the fall the week of July 27.