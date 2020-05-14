State lawmakers push for rental and mortgage assistance in Minnesota

For 24 hours starting at midnight on May 15th, you can text STAND-FOR-MN to 76278 with a donation to help those in need.

MINNEAPOLIS — With the stay at home order set to expire next Monday and the governor's peace time order extended through June 12th, thousands of Minnesotans are trying to do just that, stay home. This is despite having months of backed rent, mortgage and utility payments due.

"The eviction suspension will continue for you know over the June first period to June 12th when the peace time state of emergency stops," said Minnesota Housing Commissioner, Jennifer Ho.

With the legislative session also ending on Monday, some state lawmakers are pushing to pass a $100 million emergency rental assistance fund, which would assist both property owners and tenants.

Just last month, house republicans proposed a $30 million emergency relief bill.

"As with the end of session every year even though we're not at the capital these final negotiations tend to be a little tough," said Commissioner Ho. She went on to say, "if people aren't able to pay their rent, if we're not able to get more rental assistance, when the peace time state of emergency is over we're going to see a high number of evictions."

This is why people like Mick Sterling, the founder of the 30 days foundation is stepping in, in a unique way to offer some relief.

"Mathematically this could be an amazing fundraiser and could help out a lot of Minnesota families that are going to get the notices and are going to need help," said Sterling.

For 24 hours starting at midnight on May 15th, you can text STAND-FOR-MN to 76278 with a donation to help those in need. Each dollar raised will be split amongst the angel foundation and prism both of which help people with housing assistance.