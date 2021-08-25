Cheese curds and a vaccine? State offers $100 gifts cards for fairgoers to get immunized

Governor Tim Walz announced Wednesday that the first 3,600 fairgoers who get their first dose of vaccine at the State Fair are eligible for a VISA gift card.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Editors note: The video above first aired Aug. 19, 2021.

Between grazing on the cornucopia of food offerings, checking out the animals and vendors, and maybe a ride or two on the Mighty Midway, visitors might want to consider getting vaccinated against COVID when they go to the Minnesota State Fair.

The state thinks it's a great idea, and they'll make it worth your while.

Governor Tim Walz announced Wednesday, the day before the Great Minnesota Get-Together begins, that the first 3,600 fairgoers who step up to get their first dose at the fair can receive a $100 Visa gift card. The offer comes as the state is urging those who have not yet been immunized to get protected against the surging delta variant.

“If you’ve waited to get your shot, there’s never been a better opportunity: You can walk away with a $100 Visa gift card in-hand if you get your first COVID-19 dose at the State Fair,” said Governor Walz. “We continue to be committed to meeting Minnesotans where they are and making it as convenient as possible to get a shot, including right at the Great Minnesota Get-Together. If you’re going to the State Fair and still need your first dose, just swing by the North End Event Center, get your shot, and get $100.”

The fair promotion comes after the conclusion of Minnesota's gift card program, with nearly 80,000 residents filing to receive a $100 incentive after getting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Here's how it works:

Walk-ins are welcome or fairgoers can make an appointment beforehand at a special website.

The Community Vaccine Clinic will be open daily 9 a.m. — 9 p.m., and 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Labor Day.

State Fair tickets are required to enter State Fairgrounds.

The Community Vaccine Clinic will be located at the North End Event Center, just north of Murphy Avenue. No appointment, identification, or insurance will be necessary to get a COVID-19 vaccine, and the shots are free.

Anyone 12 years of age and older who needs their first or second dose of COVID-19 vaccine can get vaccinated with either the Pfizer or single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines.