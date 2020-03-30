State orders all adult day centers closed immediately

In a notice sent Sunday DHS reminds license holders that the State of Minnesota declared a state of peacetime emergency regarding the COVID-19 pandemic May 13.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Adult day centers across the state must close their doors immediately after receiving a notice from the state Sunday night.

"You are receiving this email because you are the authorized agent of an Adult Day Center," reads the message from the Department of Human Services (DHS), obtained by KARE 11. "This letter is to inform you that you are to immediately close and cease providing adult day care services as required by Governor Walz’s Emergency Executive Order 20-20 directing Minnesotans to “stay at home”."

The notice explains that Minnesota Statutes, section 245A.04, subdivision 15, require license holders to cooperate with state and local government agencies reacting to emergencies presented by a pandemic outbreak. DHS reminds license holders that the State of Minnesota declared a state of peacetime emergency regarding the COVID-19 pandemic May 13.

"Adult day services licensed by the Department of Human Services (DHS) are community based services delivered in a facility and not in a person’s home or residence," explains the notice. "As such, staff providing these services are not considered “critical sector” workers and are not exempt from the “stay at home” order. As such, you and your staff are required to comply with Emergency Executive Order 20-20 and immediately close and cease providing those services until authorized to reopen."

DHS spokesperson Sarah Berg says the order was sent out Sunday night because state officials had heard anecdotal accounts that some day centers across the state that were supposed to be closed were still open. She says the notice sent to license holders makes it clear why they are not allowed to be operational, adding that day centers are considered congregational care settings, which are vulnerable to community transmission.

A data search of state records indicates there are currently 223 actively licensed adult day centers across Minnesota.

Heartland Adult Day Care is one of those centers being impacted. Program Director Inessa Marinov says Heartland closed down the 13th knowing they were classified as non-essential, giving 127 clients with disabilities ranging from mild to moderate dementia, to cognitive injuries and disorders no place to go during the day.

Heartland also provides medical care, showers, two hot meals a day and snacks in between for most clients.

"It's a lot," Marinov explains, about what family members and care givers are now dealing with. "Families are scared... they don't know how demanding they (Heartland clients) can be."

She says Heartland staff members are doing home wellness visits, and dropping off food for the approximately 10 percent with no family or caregiver to watch over them.

"For me not to do anything... I can't," Marinov explained.

Since the onset of the pandemic, state health officials have repeatedly expressed concern about the coronavirus getting inside long term care facilities with vulnerable senior populations, and clients of adult day center programs largely share that vulnerability.

"We understand that this is a challenging time for you, your staff, and your clients," the DHS notice concludes. "We are here to provide support, please do not hesitate to reach out to your licensor as we navigate through this difficult period together."