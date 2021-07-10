Minnesota phasing out most state-run mass vaccination sites

Gov. Walz's office said most sites, with the exception of the Mall of America, will shut down on or before Aug. 7.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota will start phasing out community vaccination sites after hitting a COVID-19 vaccination milestone, officials said Friday.

Governor Tim Walz's office says it has hit the Biden Administration's objective of providing at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine to at least 70% of the 18+ population by July 4.

The Minnesota Department of Health reports roughly 2,899,005 18+ individuals have received at least one of a COVID vaccine - of which the governor's office says 618,000 have been administered as part of the Community Vaccination Program.

The state said that milestone is informing its decision to begin shutting down its mass vaccination centers on or before Aug. 7 - with the Mall of America being the lone exception.

The state is encouraging those who have not yet received either dose of the COVID vaccine to continue seeking out smaller state-run sites, community vaccination sites, as well as Minnesota's network of pharmacies and primary care providers.

“We are working hard to get shots to as many people as possible through local providers and community-based events,” said Governor Tim Walz. “We will continue our collaboration with diverse partnerships to equitably distribute vaccines in every community and every corner of this state.”

The state says its locations in Duluth, Rochester, Mankato, St. Cloud, St. Paul (Roy Wilkins), Lino Lakes, and Oakdale will cease providing first doses starting July 11, before shutting down entirely on or before Aug. 7.

Until Aug. 7, MSP terminals 1 and 2 will continue to provide access to the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine to those 18 years of age and older.

Mall of America, the lone mass vaccination holdout, will continue its walk up and appointment based services, and offer shots to those 12 years and older, with parent or guardian consent required for those under 18.

For help finding a vaccine...