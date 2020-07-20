State sends warning letters to 14 establishments over alleged COVID-19 violations

The warnings follow two weeks of surveillance that put 919 establishments under the microscope, as investigators looked for violations of an executive order.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Fourteen bars and restaurants have received warning letters from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety's Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division (DPS-AGED) for allegedly violating a COVID-19 executive order.

The warnings follow two weeks of surveillance (July 4-13) that put 919 establishments under the microscope, as investigators looked for violations of Governor Walz's Executive Order 74. Specifically, those conducting surveillance were looking for employees violating mask requirements, failing to adhere to social distancing with tables less than six feet apart, and establishments that were serving at more than 50% capacity.

Violations could lead to fines, or loss of an establishment liquor license.

Here is the list of 14 bars and restaurants that received warning letters:

Neisen’s Sports Bar, Savage

K & J Catering, North St. Paul

Route 47 Pub & Grub, Fridley

Long Siding Bar & Grill, Princeton

Danno’s, Anoka

CoV, Wayzata

Hoban Korean BBQ, Minneapolis

Pablo’s Mexican Restaurant, Shakopee

Arnie’s Friendly Folks Club, Shakopee

Princeton Speedway, Princeton

Rollie’s, Sauk Rapids

Breakfast Bar, Minneapolis

The Stadium, Annandale

Cowboy Jack's, Minneapolis

In addition to the warning letters, DPS investigators spent time educating establishments that violated one or two of the points of emphasis. The majority of the violations involved employees failing to wear masks.

“By educating establishments and the public, our hope is that it leads to better compliance,” said DPS Commissioner John Harrington. “We can all do our part to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and keep our businesses open by wearing a mask, social distancing and adhering to establishment seating limits.”