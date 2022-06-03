State to provide additional free at-home COVID tests

Governor Walz announced that Minnesota households are now eligible for four additional rapid test kits, and those who missed out on the first round can claim eight.

Responding to a resurgence of COVID cases and hospitalizations across Minnesota, Governor Tim Walz announced that state residents can claim another shipment of free rapid tests.

The home COVID test kits are available through the state's online ordering program, with a limit of four kits per household (two tests per kit) for those who received four kits during the program's first round last March. Households that did not order during the first offering are eligible to receive eight test kits.

“Minnesotans have more COVID-19 testing options than ever, and our online ordering program is one of the ways we are making it easy and convenient to access those tests,” said Governor Walz. “Minnesotans should continue to test if they have been exposed to the virus or have symptoms of COVID-19.”

The online ordering website includes information about at-home rapid testing, a video demonstration on how the test works and a link to place orders.

Residents can also order at-home tests by calling the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) COVID-19 Public Hotline at 1-833-431-2053. Hours of operation are Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

When to test

State health officials continue to say testing is a key component of preventing the spread of the virus. To keep COVID-19 from spreading, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends people should test if:

They have symptoms of the virus.

They have had close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

They are returning from international or domestic travel.

They attended a high-risk event.

They work in a setting that has regular, close contact with many people.

Additional up-to-date guidance on when to get tested can be found on the MDH COVID-19 Testing page.

