State unveils COVID vaccination plan for 5 to 11-year-olds

Gov. Tim Walz says a statewide vaccine network will begin giving immunizations once CDC recommendations are finalized next week.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz says the state of Minnesota has a plan to start immunizing children between the ages of 5 and 11 as early as next week, after use of the low-dose Pfizer vaccine is given expected final approval next week.

Walz said in a press release that a "strong" network of more than 1,100 providers developed during the pandemic - pharmacies, health care systems, local public and tribal health agencies and state-run community clinics - is up for the challenge. That network includes:

More than 530 pediatric and family medicine clinics, primary care providers, federally qualified health centers, local public health agencies, tribal health agencies, and Indian Health Service locations have said they are prepared to vaccinate Minnesota children.

Over 600 pharmacies are actively planning to provide COVID-19 vaccine to children under the age of 12 in some or all their locations, based on supply from the federal government.

The administration will partner with school districts and charter schools to host vaccination clinics in school buildings for children and families, with the goal of ensuring equitable distribution of the vaccine and meeting Minnesota families where they are. A recent survey of Minnesota school districts and charter schools, 80% of respondents have indicated interest in hosting vaccination clinics.

Minnesota’s successful Community Vaccination Program location at the Mall of America has tripled its capacity to provide up to 1,500 shots per day for 5-11-year-olds shortly after the vaccine is authorized by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

MDH’s COVID-19 Community Coordinators – trusted community partners – will host clinics offering not only vaccines to 5-11-year-olds but shots for the whole family.

“Every 5-11-year-old in Minnesota deserves the protection the COVID-19 vaccine has to offer,” Walz said. “Our goal is to ensure that the vaccine is widely, equitably, and efficiently available to all children ages 5-11. We’ll be ready to do our part when the federal government gives us the green light, and I encourage parents to get their children vaccinated when the shots are ready.”

The administration underlines that Minnesota providers cannot begin vaccinating children until the CDC issues final recommendations, which could come later next week.

State health officials note that children are not immune from the severe effects of COVID-19, and common underlying conditions like asthma and obesity can put kids at an even greater risk of severe illness. Since July 1, there have been more than 45,200 pediatric cases and more than 300 child hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Minnesota.