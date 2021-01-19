State website, phone lines to book COVID vaccine appointments struggle under load

The website was scheduled to open for appointments at noon, and while some received error messages and were not able to access appointment links, others got through.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The website set up to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments as part of a state of Minnesota pilot program appeared to falter out of the gates for some users Tuesday, as did special phone lines set up to make appointments.

A number of KARE 11 employees attempted to access the website, which was set up for eligible Minnesotans to make appointments. It was scheduled to open for appointments at noon, and while some received error messages and were not able to access appointment links, others got through and were able to make appointments to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations.

As appointments in the pilot program are currently limited, state officials are encouraging educators and child care workers not to make appointments unless they were notified by their employers that they had been selected.

A number of callers to the KARE 11 news desk reported that when they called phone numbers set up to make appointments, they were told the call could not go through.

KARE 11 contacted the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) for an explanation of the apparent internet and phone glitches, but have not yet received a response.

Governor Tim Walz warned Minnesotans on Monday when he made the announcement that getting an appointment to receive the vaccine would be "harder than" getting a ticket for a Bruce Springsteen concert on Ticketmaster.