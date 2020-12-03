The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is reporting five additional deaths related to complications from COVID-19 on Wednesday, April 1, bringing the total fatalities to 17.

MDH says the number of positive cases is now at 689, up from the 629 reported on Tuesday. So far 112 patients have required hospitalization, with 54 being treated in hospitals currently. MDH reports that 27 of those patients are in ICU.

In breaking down data on the cases, health officials say the median age of those testing positive is 47, while the median age of those dying from the virus is 84.

In a bit of positive news MDH says 342 patients no longer require isolation.

In terms of likely exposure to coronavirus, MDH says that about 30% were exposed due to community transmission in Minnesota, followed by 21% having known exposure to a case, 20% from travel to another state, 15% from international travel, 9% unknown and 3% from cruise ships.

Health officials have qualified the numbers, stressing that they actually believe the number of coronavirus cases in Minnesota is much higher due to community transmission.

MDH has said that some health care workers are among those who have tested positive.

At this point in the pandemic more than 20,000 Minnesotans have been tested by MDH or an outside lab.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz issued a "Stay at Home" order, which is currently in effect, directing people to stay home except for essential travel and activities.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin's Department of Health Services reports 1,351 total positive cases as of Tuesday, March 31, up from 1,221 Monday. The number of Wisconsin residents who have died from COVID-19 is at 16, two more than the 14 reported one day earlier.

Wisconsin public health officials say of those testing positive for the coronavirus, 20 percent are between the age of 60 and 69; 19 percent are age 50 to 59; and 16 percent are from 40 to age 49. Data shows no person under the age of 10 has tested positive in Wisconsin.

Milwaukee County has the most cases at 674, while Dane and Waukesha Counties report 194 and 101 positive cases respectively.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has issued a "safer at home" order that keeps residents at their homes except for essential activities, to help slow the spread of COVID-19. On Friday he signed an order suspending evictions or foreclosures during this public health emergency.

A more detailed breakdown of cases by county can be found on the DHS website.

The first positive case of COVID-19 coronavirus in Wisconsin was reported in a patient in Dane County in early February.

The first case in Minnesota was confirmed on March 6, and the second case was confirmed March 8. The third was confirmed March 10, an Anoka County resident in their 30s, who was reported to be in critical condition.

"When we have identified community transmission, that means we know that the number of cases that we are reporting is fewer than actually exists," said MDH Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann. "We know we are going to see spread in Minnesota, and we knew we were going to have community transmission. Our goal continues to be to slow down the spread of this disease so that our health care systems and our infrastructure are better able to address it."

The state of Minnesota has set up a hotline for general questions about COVID-19 at 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903. The hotline will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

MDH has a hotline for school and childcare questions: 651-297-1304

MDH maintains a regularly updated webpage with "Situation Updates," including the status of "persons under investigation" who are being tested. MDH also has a larger COVID-19 coronavirus information page, with links to additional facts and resources about coronavirus.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also keeps this page updated with numbers of tested cases, and those that tested positive, along with more information for Wisconsin residents.

KARE 11's coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Have a question? Text it to us at 763-797-7215.