Stay Healthy Streets opens more city streets to walking, biking

Minneapolis is taking more measures to make sure residents can spend time outside while practicing safe social distancing.

MINNEAPOLIS — With the stay at home order in place and everything closed, most people across Minnesota are spending more time outside. In Minneapolis, city leaders are launching an initiative to give residents 11 extra miles to help promote social distancing outdoors.

Wednesday the city is launching what they're calling their Stay Healthy Streets Initiative in response to some of the overcrowding seen at area parks. These street closures are an addition to the 21 miles of parkways already opened up by the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board for outdoor recreation.

Many of the streets in neighborhoods are becoming shared spaces, where people bike, skate board, and walk in both the street and on the sidewalks.

Three residential roads will be closed to through traffic, only allowing the local neighborhood traffic to flow through.

The city has also posted signs over more than 400 pedestrian push buttons on stop lights. The signs let crossers know that the 'walk' light will change automatically, so there isn't a need to press the button.

Minneapolis is also issuing 10 minute parking permits to people making curbside deliveries and pick ups. many neighborhoods are also seeing reduced speed limits on residential streets to keep everyone safe.

Here's a look at where those three healthy loop routes are located:

North Minneapolis:

A loop from 22nd Ave. North and Fillmore Street NE

Humboldt Ave North connecting Irving Ave N

South Minneapolis:

Areas between 1st Ave. S and 17th Ave. S