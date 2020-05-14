The governor's new executive order begins May 18, easing some restrictions on businesses and small group gatherings.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Governor Tim Walz announced Wednesday that Minnesota's Stay at Home order will be allowed to expire at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, and will be replaced with a new "Stay Safe MN" order.

The new executive order will allow more business openings with safety restrictions, as well as smaller group gatherings. The governor's order encourages all Minnesotans who leave their homes to wear a face covering in public settings where social distancing is difficult to maintain, such as a grocery store.

Here's a closer look at what's allowed -- and what's not -- under the Stay Safe order:

GROUP GATHERINGS ALLOWED:

Small groups up to 10 people are allowed under the order, as well as:

Drive-in gatherings, as long as all participants stay in their own vehicles and follow safety guidelines

Commercial activity, including workers and customers at critical and non-critical businesses

GROUP GATHERINGS NOT ALLOWED:

Gatherings of more than 10 people who are not members of the same household are not permitted, including:

Social, civic, community, or faith-based gatherings

Sporting or leisure events

Concerts and performances

Conventions

Fundraisers

Parades

Fairs and festivals

BUSINESS OPENINGS ALLOWED:

Non-Critical Businesses can choose to reopen by implementing a COVID-19 preparedness plan. That plan encourages working from home whenever possible, and maintaining social distancing and worker hygiene.

Customer-facing businesses are also required to maintain 6 feet of social distancing between workers and customers, and store occupancy is limited to 50% of the typical occupancy allowed by the state fire marshal. Businesses allowed to reopen include:

Main street retail

Malls (Check with individual malls on their reopening decisions. For instance, Rosedale said it will reopen May 18, while Mall of America said it will reopen June 1, giving stores time to rehire staff and develop safety plans)

Household services (house cleaning, maid services, etc.)

BUSINESS OPENINGS NOT ALLOWED:

Gov. Walz said his administration will be meeting with health experts and business leaders about allowing reopening in additional business sectors starting June 1. Until then, the Stay Safe order extends the following closures until at least May 31:

Bars

Restaurants (Takeout and delivery are allowed)

Salons & barbershops (services not allowed, but retail product sales are allowed)

OUTDOOR RECREATION ALLOWED:

Minnesota State Parks, Trails and Recreation Areas continue to be open for day use. The Stay Safe order also allows:

Dispersed remote camping (designated single campsites, not campgrounds)

Local, regional, privately managed parks and trails

State, regional and local public water access

Public and private marinas

Public and private golf courses and driving ranges

Ski areas

Off-highway vehicle and watercraft sales, repair and showrooms

Lake services (dock, boat lift installations and repairs)

Bait and tackle shops

Outdoor shooting ranges

Game farms

Outdoor recreation rentals

Guided instructional activities (such as guided fishing or outdoor fitness training in small one-on-one or one-on-two groups)

Outdoor sports and practices that allow for social distancing and do not require group gatherings

Youth summer day programming (but not overnight camps)

OUTDOOR RECREATION NOT ALLOWED:

Businesses and facilities that involve large gatherings or groups in close proximity are not allowed to reopen, including:

Mini golf

Pools

Commercial outdoor racetracks

Concert venues

GOVERNMENT SERVICES:

Individual state agencies are still developing their own reopening plans and timings, including Minnesota Driver Services.