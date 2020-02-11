Stillwater inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19

This is the third COVID-19-related death of an inmate in a Minnesota correctional facility since the pandemic began, officials said.

STILLWATER, Minn — A 61-year-old inmate at the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater died Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19.

The man tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 20, according to the Department of Corrections (DOC).

Officials said the man had an extensive medical history and was evaluated and discharged at an area hospital Saturday.

The identity will be released pending the notification of next of kin. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause and manner of his death.

This is the third COVID-19-related death of an inmate in a Minnesota correctional facility since the pandemic began, officials said.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of this man,” said (DOC) Commissioner Paul Schnell. “Since the beginning of this pandemic we’ve worked to take all reasonable steps to minimize the introduction and spread of COVID-19 in the state’s correctional facilities for the well-being of those we serve and our staff,” he added.