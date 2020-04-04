Stores make changes to keep shoppers, employees safe

Hy-Vee stores are now asking customers to abide by a "one customer per cart" rule to try to limit the number of people in a store at one time.

LAKEVILLE, Minn. — Shoppers across the country this weekend likely noticed changes at major stores in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

"We know that there's going to be some exceptions," said Tony Taylor, District Store Director at the Hy-Vee in Lakeville. "There's a lot of single moms, single dads, and caregivers. So, there's going to be exceptions, but for the most part we just ask just one customer per cart."

Hy-vee stores already had floor markers down to help customers stay six feet apart, but starting this weekend they also have one-way directional arrows so customers don't pass each other in the aisles.

"It just makes it easier not to have the cross patterns, and it makes it easier for customers to social distance, and stay as far away from other people," said Taylor.

The plexiglass they have up in front of their registers will soon be added to the back, too.

Other retailers are making changes, too.

Target is now limiting the number of people in a store at once, based on each store's square footage. If a store reaches its cap, customers will wait outside in a designated space with social distancing markers.

Employees will soon wear non-surgical masks and gloves.

Walmart, beginning this weekend, is also limiting the number of customers inside stores at one time. The company's COO said customers will now enter single file through one entrance and only about 20 percent of the store's capacity will be full at any given time.