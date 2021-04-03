Minnesota is the 6th safest state during COVID-19, study says

MINNESOTA, USA — COVID-19 has elbowed its way into nearly every part of our lives, forcing changes in the way we work, live and think.
But some places have done a better job reacting and adapting to the presence of the virus, and a new study by personal finance website WalletHub says Minnesota is one of them.
Data gathered by WalletHub says the Gopher state is the sixth safest in America during the pandemic, based on the comparison of five key metrics: Rates of COVID-19 transmission, positive testing, hospitalizations, deaths, and the share of the eligible population getting vaccinated. Here's how Minnesota stacked up.
Minnesota’s Safety During Coronavirus (1=Best; 25=Avg.):
- 12th – Vaccination Rate
- 16th – Positive Testing Rate
- 6th – Hospitalization Rate
- 4th – Death Rate
Alaska is ranked the safest state in the U.S. during the pandemic, with Hawaii, North Dakota, New Mexico and South Dakota rounding out the top five. The least safe states, according to the WalletHub report, are Virginia, Georgia, New York, the District of Columbia and Delaware.
On WalletHub's website, a panel of experts were asked a series of questions on the COVID-19 pandemic and how to keep states and communities safe. You can read their answers and learn more about the study here.