Minnesota is the 6th safest state during COVID-19, study says

Data gathered by WalletHub says the Gopher state is the sixth safest in America during the pandemic, based on the comparison of five key metrics

MINNESOTA, USA — COVID-19 has elbowed its way into nearly every part of our lives, forcing changes in the way we work, live and think.

But some places have done a better job reacting and adapting to the presence of the virus, and a new study by personal finance website WalletHub says Minnesota is one of them.

Data gathered by WalletHub says the Gopher state is the sixth safest in America during the pandemic, based on the comparison of five key metrics: Rates of COVID-19 transmission, positive testing, hospitalizations, deaths, and the share of the eligible population getting vaccinated. Here's how Minnesota stacked up.

Minnesota’s Safety During Coronavirus (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

12th – Vaccination Rate

– Vaccination Rate 16th – Positive Testing Rate

– Positive Testing Rate 6th – Hospitalization Rate

– Hospitalization Rate 4th – Death Rate

Alaska is ranked the safest state in the U.S. during the pandemic, with Hawaii, North Dakota, New Mexico and South Dakota rounding out the top five. The least safe states, according to the WalletHub report, are Virginia, Georgia, New York, the District of Columbia and Delaware.