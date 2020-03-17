Target announces reduced store hours and dedicated time for vulnerable guests

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, Target will be closing at 9 p.m. each day in order to allow workers more time to clean and stock products.

MINNEAPOLIS — Target announced Tuesday they will be reducing store hours and making some of the shopping time dedicated to vulnerable guests.

Starting March 18, Target will be closing at 9 p.m. each day in order to allow workers more time to clean and stock products in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Any stores that regularly close before 9 p.m. will continue to do so.

The retailer is also dedicating the first shopping hour of every Wednesday morning to vulnerable guests.

Updated store hours can be found at Target.com and are posted in stores.

According to a press release these are additional steps the company is taking:

Adding payroll hours to support more rigorous cleaning routines, including ensuring guest-facing surfaces like checklanes and touchscreens are cleaned at least every 30 minutes.

Leveraging its supply chain to prioritize and fast-track the flow of products that are in highest demand across key categories, including cleaning products, paper products, food, over-the-counter medicine and baby products.

Making back-up care available for all U.S. team members by waiving eligibility requirements, copays and other program details to ensure team members with caregiving needs can take care of their families during this time.

Waiving the company’s absenteeism policy and covering up to 14 days of quarantine and illness pay for team members with a confirmed case of COVID-19, as well as continuing to offer standing benefits like Paid Family Leave and free counseling services.

Closing all Target Cafés, Pizza Huts, Snack Bars, Beverage Bars, Starbucks seating areas and condiment stations in stores.

The state of Minnesota has set up a hotline for general questions about coronavirus at 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903, available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.