Target to limit guests in stores, supply team members with masks and gloves

The Minnesota-based retailer said new safety measures will begin at its stores starting April 4.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota-based Target has announced a series of new safety and social distancing measures to help reduce the spread of coronavirus.

Starting April 4, Target stores will monitor and limit the number of guests allowed inside its stores, when necessary. In a press release, the company said guest limits will vary by location and will be determined by the store's square footage. Designated waiting areas will be set up outside the store with social distancing markers, staffed by a Target team member.

In addition, Target said it will supply face masks and gloves for employees to wear at work.

“We’re incredibly proud of the commitment our more than 350,000 frontline team members have demonstrated to ensure millions of guests can count on Target, and we’ll continue to focus our efforts on supporting them,” Target COO and executive VP John Mulligan said in a statement.

According to the press release, Target will "strongly encourage" its team members to wear the "high-quality, disposable face masks and gloves" throughout their shifts. Shoppers with the Shipt same-day delivery service will also be able to receive masks and gloves. Stores and distribution centers will begin receiving the masks and gloves within the next two weeks.

Target will also continue to encourage healthy hygiene habits for its team members, as recommended by the CDC.

“The measures we’re announcing today are aimed at ensuring we are creating a safe environment for the guests who continue to turn to Target, while also providing our team will additional resources as they fulfill an essential service in communities across the country," Mulligan said.

The company is also increasing wages for frontline team members through at least May 2, as well as extending benefits and offering quarantine pay and confirmed illness pay for 14 days.

Target team members who are pregnant or over the age of 65 will be allowed to take fully-paid leave for up to 30 days.

In addition to the actions at its stores, Target also announced additional donations to the medical community, including an additional 2 million KN95 respirator masks, on top of the previous anti-viral and mask donations made to first responders across the country.

The state of Minnesota has set up a hotline for general questions about coronavirus at 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903, available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.