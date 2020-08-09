Teachers, administrators prepared for anything as school returns

From distance learning to hybrid classes, here's what leaders want parents to know.

MINNEAPOLIS — It's an unprecedented return to school across Minnesota this year but teachers and administrators tell KARE11 that they're doing their best to prepare for anything.

Omar McMillan is a teacher of the year finalist from Richfield, known for embracing every challenge, but this year his first priority will be connecting with students from a distance.

"I'm super anxious," McMillan said. "A lot of unknowns. I'm going to have to give a lot of virtual hugs."

Though Richfield will return to school in a hybrid format, McMillan says he understands parents who are hesitant to return to classrooms. He is among a group of teachers helping students who have opted for distance learning.

"Ideally, I would much rather be in the classroom, but I do want it to be safe," McMillan said. "I have a daughter that has heart disease so it's kind of an unknown with that too."

The unknowns are different in St. Paul, where learning will begin online for all students.

"It's really like no other feeling," said St. Paul superintendent Joe Gothard. "There's more than 30,000 students, 6,000 staff and tens of thousands of parents and caretakers who have never experienced anything like this. So my emotions are somewhat all over the place."

The same goes for the leader of Glencoe Sliver-Lake schools, who is dealing with his own emotions as his district returns with some in-person, hybrid learning on Tuesday.

"It's very crazy because I really want to be at school," said Chris Sonju, superintendent at Glencoe-Silver Lake.

The problem is Sonju and his four principals can't join students at school because all are being forced to quarantine for possible exposure to the Coronavirus.

"Unfortunately, I'm the one who came down with it, luckily I just have a light cough right now," Sonju said. "We have a great staff and I feel confident that we'll be able to continue to move forward. It's been a lot, I'm not going to lie to you. To throw in the fact that you, as an individual, has to deal with COVID, just makes the challenge that much more greater."

But it is a challenge he and the other leaders say they're ready for.

"Tonight I'd like our families to know that we have worked extremely hard to do the very best that we can to, number one, connect with our children tomorrow," Gothard said.

"It's going to take all of us collectively," McMillan said. "It's going to take teachers that buy in. Students that buy in, families that buy in. I think the biggest piece is going to be that the community buys in, all the corporate businesses and stuff like that, finding a way to kind of work together to make sure that this kind of works. We're going to have to be flexible."