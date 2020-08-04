Tech teachers create part to expand ventilator capacity

Splitters allow one ventilator to be used for two, or even four patients. The teachers used templates that were linked to the site to program their machines.

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. — Do more with less.

That is the mission pushing a pair of Twin Cities middle school technology teachers, who are using 3-D printers to create a unique part that allows medical teams to better utilize America's ventilator supply.

Robbinsdale Middle School Gateway to Technology teachers Jared Severson and Joseph Meyers read about the need for ventilator splitters in the professional publication ITEEA (International Technology and Engineering Educators Association).

Splitters allow one ventilator to be used for two, or even four patients. The teachers used templates that were linked to the site to program their machines, and so far have printed 56 dual splitters for two patient use, and 21 quad splitters to help four patients breathe at the same time.

The parts Severson and Meyers are making will be donated to Project CURE and distributed to hospitals in need.

“We thought this was a great way for us to help out others using the resources we have,” said Mr. Severson. “As an International Baccalaureate school, we are encouraged to think about our larger community and outside our own little bubbles that we live in.”

Prior to Robbinsdale Middle School moving to distance learning, Meyers and Severson were having their students use the 3-D printers to make key chains or dragsters. When (or if) the students return to school this year, their teachers plan on using their current project to open some eyes.

“We will use this when we get back to school to show students how we use these machines and use thedesign process in a real world application,” Meyers explained.

The ventilator splitters should be donated and shipped out for use this week.