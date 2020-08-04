Ten people statewide cited for violating stay-at-home order

Most cases involve the citation tacked onto a more serious charge

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Governor Walz, when he gave the stay-at-home order, said the emphasis will not be on enforcement.

And across the state, there have been just 10 citations written for "Violation of Emergency Executive Order."

In Faribault County, Winnebago police officers found four men playing cards and drinking inside a bar. According to the criminal complaint, the bar owner said they didn't need to listen to the officer – calling it communism. The bar owner was cited for violating the executive order.

In Hennepin County, Eden Prairie police cited a driver they pulled over last Thursday.

But in several of these cases, the misdemeanor charge is tacked onto a more serious crime.

Like a man In Watonwan County charged with a felony for fleeing St. James police on Tuesday.

In Mille Lacs County last week, a woman allegedly driving drunk, three times over the legal limit, was caught by Princeton Police.

In Scott County it was added to a theft charge, and in Traverse County added to a trespassing charge.

Minneapolis Police haven't written any citations, but the city has received 82 complaints about people and 87 complaints about businesses not following the order.

Officials say you can contact local law enforcement if you have a major concern about a violation. And if it is not handled, you can call the state hotline at 651-793-3746 or email them at this address sahviolations@state.mn.us.

Minnesota Parks officials are rolling out a program Saturday to put more employees in the parks to educate people and promote social distancing.

The state of Minnesota has set up a hotline for general questions about coronavirus at 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903, available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.