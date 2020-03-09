St. Mary's Greek Church festival usually raises money for the community. When they had to cancel, they still wanted to give back...in a big Greek way.

MINNEAPOLIS — As the list of COVID cancellations grows, you can add the St. Mary's Greek Orthodox Church Festival in Minneapolis to it. But this year, the church decided instead of just calling it quits, it would rally for the community.

“This is the first time in 36 years we had to push the pause button and do something different," says Greg Maimares.

The Minneapolis church with the big gold dome throws an end of summer bash that has become pretty popular. And, when this year turned into a no-go, they could have just said,” see ya next year!”

“This is “The Big Greek Giveback.” We've kind of changed our name this year from the “Taste of Greece” to “The Big Greek Giveback,” Maimares says.

The Taste of Greece festival usually raises money for local organizations. No festival, no money, and now, no problem.

“We're looking for canned food, childcare needs, hygiene needs, school supplies, because we're back in school right now and children are without it right now,” he says.

From now until September 11th the church is collecting food and goods to donate to food shelves across Minneapolis and St. Paul. You can drop off donations at the church, which is located at 3450 Irving Ave., from 11am to 4pm every day, except Labor Day. And on September 12th, like Greeks do, they plan to feed people.

“What we're doing on the 12th, is we're actually cooking warm meals for the homeless shelters, So we're really giving them a Greek meal something they made not have had,” Maimares says.

They had a goal of 1,000 meals and think they may be able to double that.