The impacts social isolation has on the immune system

People are feeling especially lonely during this time of social distancing. Here's a look at new data on loneliness and what it can do to your body.

MINNEAPOLIS — New research is shining a light on the impacts social isolation and an overall feeling of loneliness is having on our immune systems as millions of Americans are being urged to stay home.

"Anytime a patient has a significant shift in their environment... if that’s their ability to socialize with other people or increased stress... it's going to cause an inflammatory reaction in the body," said North Memorial Health Physician Assistant Leslie Milteer.

Health experts say loneliness and self isolation in these uncertain times feeds on stress which can ultimately send your immune system into overdrive.

"There are some indicators that stress of any type either physical stress or injury trauma or emotional stress actually does increase the inflammatory mechanisms of the immune system and inflammation in general is attributed to a lot of different health conditions, said Milteer.

This can ultimately put you at a greater risk for things like cardiovascular disease, severe depression, even dementia.

"That's why its so important for everyone to make sure that they’re checking in with their family members, their social networks to make sure that they’re connected and if they’re feeling really out of sorts that they try to reach out to their healthcare providers," said Milteer.

When it comes to managing loneliness induced stress, it all comes down to being self aware according to health experts.

"Make sure they’re getting enough sleep, and that they’re taking care of their physical health through movement and exercise, getting outside whenever they can safely and just being aware of what’s happening with their mind and their body," said Milteer.

So while we may not be able to get out and live it up like we once could, health experts say its important to note, we need others to sustain our health even if it’s from a distance for the time being.

"We don’t want to imply everybody... because every person is unique but the majority of people do need to have some reasonable ongoing connection with people that they love and trust... it's really important for all aspects of health," said Milteer.

The state of Minnesota has set up a hotline for general questions about coronavirus at 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903, available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.