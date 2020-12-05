Theater companies adjust amid COVID-19

For the past two months, theaters have sat empty across the Twin Cities. Companies are making plans for the rest of 2020 and 2021.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — The Guthrie Theater recently announced changes in response to the coronavirus pandemic, including a smaller season that won't start until March 2021. Originally, the Guthrie's 2020-2021 season had a budget of $31 million before it was reduced to $25 million. Then last week, the Guthrie's finance committee of the board reviewed and approved a budget for a smaller season. In a staff letter, artistic director Joseph Haj said, "That budget projects total income of $12.6M, a budget 60% smaller than the one that was passed just eight weeks ago."

The Guthrie's three-play season is expected to run March-August 2021. The theater will also be eliminating positions and laying off staff; Haj told staff those impacted would know by the end of the week.

The Guthrie isn't alone in having to make tough decisions.

According to Artistic Director Peter Rothstein, Theater Latté Da had to lay off a lot of their staff and artists. But a new initiative is helping support artists. Theater Latté Da announced Monday that they would be shifting their focus to new work development until audiences and artists can safely gather again. NEXT UP is an intensive laboratory that will support playwrights, composers and lyricists in the coming months. While the musical theatre company is already known for investing in new work, Rothstein said this is a more significant and substantial investment.

"I think it's important in this time that we have our creative voices helping us navigate this new reality. I think people will be different. Our relationships to each other and to the planet have all changed, have all shifted, and I want our creative voices to be responding... to this particular moment in history," Rothstein said.

The initiative will rely 100% on donations and is starting with 8 projects with plans to add more.

Monday, May 18 at 7 p.m. Theater Latté Da will host a virtual launch event of the initiative on its Facebook and Youtube pages. They will answer questions on NEXT UP.

Meanwhile, the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts recently announced its 2020-2021 Broadway at the Ordway season. Instead of starting in the fall, they're pushing it to December.

"One of the things we're doing looking ahead is that we realize it's important, the work we do really requires long lead time. So we won't just be able to turn the lights back on and do business the moment we're ready to. We have to plan ahead," said Rod Kaats, producing artistic director for the Ordway.

Since announcing their 2020-2021 Broadway season, Kaats said they've received an overwhelming amount of support.

Kaats said they have contingency plans for ticket buyers if things don't move forward as planned.

"There are all kinds of ways for subscribers and ticket buyers to have their tickets paused, convert them into a donation. We're working really carefully with each one of our patrons now to make sure that that works out for them," Kaats said.

Since mid-March, Hennepin Theatre Trust has had to postpone several Broadway tours to later dates and around 30-40 concerts have been postponed, rescheduled or canceled. According to Media Relations Manager Dale Stark, they were able to immediately transition to serving Minnesota high school students in their Spotlight Education program from in-person master classes to online classes. But it's difficult for Hennepin Theatre Trust to make a blanket statement about shows and show dates when rescheduling is handled on a show-by-show basis.

"Because the touring shows and concerts are also having to coordinate with many other cities, it can be compared to trying to make all the pieces in a giant jigsaw puzzle fit nicely, which unfortunately takes time," said Stark in an email.

This is also a time when theater companies are reimagining what's possible. Jack Reuler, artistic director of Mixed Blood Theatre, said they've taken this time to reinvent.

Mixed Blood Theatre's Alan Page Auditorium has 200 seats. Reuler said the intimate venue doesn't lend itself well to social distancing. Instead of using their space, they're looking at venues that can hold 1,000 but only allowing up to 200 audience members.

"Some that we've begun exploration with include Paisley Park, First Avenue, The Varsity, The Armory, Gay 90s. Larger venues that we hope with proper spacing and good protocol can allow us to invite in a fraction of their capacity but one that would be equal to our normal one," Reuler said.

Reuler said about 250 artistic directors from across the country have talked about when it's possibly safe to open their doors. Reuler said half believe it can still be done in 2020 while the other half believe it would be in early 2021.

Reuler said, "We in the entertainment industry recognize that things aren't going to go back to the way they were in the near future and so we're just trying to think creatively about how we can serve artists and audience and be a part of the public discourse at the same time."