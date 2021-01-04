Third stimulus check: Batch No. 3 arriving; Social Security payments go out Friday

The batch of stimulus checks that arrived this week include a 'plus-up' payment for those whose income decreased on their 2020 tax return compared to 2019.

The IRS said another batch of stimulus checks from the recently-passed COVID relief bill have started arriving in bank accounts and that the first payments for Social Security and other federal beneficiaries who did not file 2019 or 2020 tax returns will be processed starting Friday and arrive next week.

Four million payments went out last week. About half should have appeared in bank accounts via direct deposit on Wednesday. The rest were mailed as a paper check or a prepaid debit card, so people waiting on their money should closely check their mail.

That brings the total number of payments sent out to 130 million since the American Rescue Plan was signed on March 11.

This new batch also includes the first group of supplemental payments for people who may have gotten a partial payment in March based on their 2019 tax returns, but are actually due more because of an income change reported on their 2020 tax returns.

"These 'plus-up' payments could include a situation where a person’s income dropped in 2020 compared to 2019, or a person had a new child or dependent on their 2020 tax return, and other situations," the IRS said.

Americans who made up to $75,000 in 2020 will get the maximum $1,400 check. Couples who file taxes jointly and made up to $150,000 will get $2,800. There's a $1,400 kicker for each dependent in the household.

This batch includes payments for people who did not have information on file with the IRS, but have recently filed a tax return and now qualify.

The IRS said a large set of payments for those on Social Security retirement, survivor or disability, Supplemental Security Income, and Railroad Retirement Board will start going out Friday. For those who are receiving the payments electronically, they should show up in accounts on April 7. The Get My Payment tool should be updated this weekend to track these payments, according to the IRS.