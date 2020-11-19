To close or not to close? Your questions answered about Walz's COVID-19 restrictions

What you need to know about the latest executive order.

Governor Walz laid out temporary closures Wednesday night to help stop the spread of COVID-19. But a lot of you reached out to us, with questions about the restrictions.

He did set relatively clear expectations when it comes to restaurants and entertainment venues. But there were some grey areas - like whether your favorite spa will close or what to do if you share custody of a child.

We all know licensed spas can be a relaxing retreat, especially during these stressful times. They fall in the personal care category and are not impacted by the Governor's latest restrictions.

Heidi Rosebud, the owner of Just For Me spa says, "I was very happy that our employees can stay employed and do business as usual and we really try every single day to keep things moving forward."

Rosebud did close the pool at her Stillwater location, but the rest of the 20,000 square foot space is open and following past orders on capacity limits and masks. The Governor's Office telling KARE 11 Thursday, the data shows spas, like salons, are not super spreader locations.

Rosebud says, "I haven't seen this heightened amount of emotion both with employees and customers and family and relatives so it's a nice place to go to relieve some of that stress."

Co-parenting or sharing custody could also be confusing right now.

The Governor's Office wants families to abide by the dial back and also suggests having alternative care arrangements in case someone gets infected, washing clothes carried between households and following social distancing. The governor also encourages parents to still go to court if there's a legitimate safety concern to petition any changes to schedules and services.

The Minnesota Zoo is a family favorite. It opened more than 40 years ago. But under Governor Walz's new executive order, it will temporarily have to close again come Saturday.

Zach Nugent, the Minnesota Zoo spokesperson says, "This has been a year full of adaptation where we've really grown to learn that we need to be flexible and nimble."

Nugent says the zoo isn't a source of community spread. But zoos fall in the Recreation Entertainment category which is impacted by the latest restrictions.

In a twist though, the Governor's Office telling KARE 11, it can stay open if it repurposes its space to a drive-thru - and that's exactly what it's doing.

In two weeks, the zoo will host a more than month long light and art installation event you can tour from the comfort of your car.

Nugent says, "It's been a tough time for the zoo as well, so this drive-thru is a way to be able to connect to the natural world, but it's also a way to support the zoo in really a fun, safe way."

Como Zoo is also closing, but is allowed to stay open if someone hosts their wedding ceremony there and has fewer than 250 people attend.

If you're wondering about whether you can still gamble, remember this: Indian Tribes that operate Minnesota casinos set their own rules and timelines.

But they have been following state and federal health recommendations.

Casinos did close in March and on Thursday, the Mille Lacs Band spokesperson wrote this: "Because of sovereignty the governor’s executive orders don’t apply to tribal casinos or to tribal businesses. However, while I can’t speak to what other tribes are doing, Mille Lacs has kept its own policies very much aligned with Gov. Walz throughout the pandemic. That said, it’s important to note that the state’s data shows that, unlike restaurants, casinos are not considered a significant spreader of COVID - largely because of the protocols and procedures that were adopted to keep people safe. “