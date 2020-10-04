Twin Cities landmarks light up blue

The I-35W Bridge and Target Field in Minneapolis were shining blue as a way to say "thank you" to all of our health care workers and first responders.

MINNEAPOLIS — Across the Twin Cities on Thursday night landmarks lit up blue for the bravery of health care workers and emergency responders during the coronavirus pandemic.

The I-35W Bridge and Target Field in Minneapolis were shining blue as a way to say "thank you."

This is not just local. Across the world, the #LightItBlue movement is supporting the women and men on the front lines battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state of Minnesota has set up a hotline for general questions about coronavirus at 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903, available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.