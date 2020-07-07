Twin Cities man, woman charged with violating Canada's Quarantine Act

According to the OPP, the two "failed to comply with the Mandatory Quarantine Act and were observed making stops in the Town of Fort Frances."

FORT FRANCES, ON — A man and woman from the Twin Cities have been charged with violating Canada's Quarantine Act last month.

According to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) spokesperson Sgt. Petrina Taylor-Hertz, David and Anne Sippell of Excelsior, Minnesota entered Canada on June 24 through the Fort Frances port of entry. They were told by the Canada Border Services Agency to drive directly to their destination and remain there for 14 days.

An officer caught them in Fort Frances during a "proactive stop," according to Taylor-Hertz.

Both David and Anne Sippell have been charged with violating Canada's Quarantine Act, "failure to comply with an order prohibiting or subjecting to any condition the entry into Canada." Each charge carries a fine of $1,000.

Taylor-Hertz said she believes the two are a couple, but the incident report does not specifically say that.

"The OPP remind the public to take the Federal Quarantine Act seriously," the OPP said in a news release. "Legislation is in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect the public by mitigating risk of exposure."