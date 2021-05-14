Minnesota Twins and Minneapolis businesses juggle conflicting mask rules

According to the CDC and Governor Tim Walz, masks are no longer required, but some local mayors are holding strong to citywide mask mandates.

MINNEAPOLIS — It's been a strange season at Target Field.

Fewer fans in the stands and a team sitting in last place.

"Could be better,” one Twins fan says.

“It’s underwhelming for sure,” another fan adds.

Last place isn’t where fans expected to be at this point in the season, and they didn't expect to be maskless this early either.

"Was expecting more of a ramp up and just boom, here we go,” one fan says.

Starting Friday night, masks are now optional at all Twins home games.

"We strongly encourage mask wearing, but they will no longer be required in outdoor areas at Target Field,” Twins spokesman Matt Hodson says.

That’s the rule the team has set for all outdoor spaces, but since the ballpark is within Minneapolis city limits, the team still has to adhere to the city’s indoor mask mandate.

“Masks will still be required if you go into our restaurants, our bars, our retail locations that are indoors,” Hodson explains.

However, many of the food stands, the concourse and the common areas, are still considered outside, so masks will not required in those spaces.

Hodson says a good rule to follow is that if you have to open a door to go inside, you’ll have to wear a mask.

Besides the Twins, business owners in Minneapolis and in Saint Paul are also in a unique situation when it comes to masks.

Both cities are currently requiring masks indoors, but many surrounding cities are not.



"We don't want to lose customers because they're tired of wearing masks and they're just going to go to St. Louis Park or go to Golden Valley, because it's five minutes away,” The Loon Café manager Kaye Stein says.

Stein argues that the citywide mandate in Minneapolis will create a lot of confusion for customers and could negatively hurt business.

“People are just tired of it, the masks,” Stein says.

She's hoping the city will reconsider the mandate so that people coming into Minneapolis, for dinner or a Twins game, won't have to follow a different set of rules.

"We're excited to have people coming back downtown. Hopefully the next step will be maskless," Stein says.

Business owners outside of the mask mandates in Minneapolis and Saint Paul can now set their own rules for masks.



The Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) has a few recommendations to help business owners with this difficult decision.

Commissioner Steve Grove says owners should consult with their employees and their customers to see how they feel about masks moving forward.

He believes that acknowledging a wide range of concerns and feelings with help owners create a more informed decision.

He says every company is unique and what works for one company might not work for another.

And when it comes to making a final decision, Grove says it’s important to have a clear message that is easy to understand.

He says some options include requiring masks for both customers and employees, requiring masks for employees only, or not requiring masks at all.

He says it may be tempting for business owners to try and do a mixed approach by only requiring masks for customers and employees who have not been vaccinated, but he argues that may not be a good idea.