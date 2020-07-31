Twins on alert after report Cardinals player tested positive for COVID-19

The teams just wrapped up a three-game series at Target Field.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins are waiting for more information and developing an action plan after reports that at least one St. Louis Cardinal player tested positive for COVID-19 either during or after a series the two teams played in Minneapolis this week.

A Cardinals executive told KARE 11 sister station KSDK that the Cardinals are self-isolating in their hotel in Milwaukee. There has been no official announcement from the team or Major League Baseball (MLB) but the executive said, "We are not going to the ballpark."

The Cardinals-Brewers game scheduled for Friday afternoon was supposed to be Milwaukee's home opener. It has been postponed due to a player testing positive for the virus, according to multiple reports.

A Twins spokesperson tells KARE 11 that the ball club is monitoring the situation and fact-finding, and will share more information when it becomes available.

Several MLB insiders are also reporting the postponement. Jon Heyman, who's an MLB Network insider, cited sources in reporting that a member of the Cardinals tested positive for the coronavirus. Neither the team nor the league have confirmed that information.

Another MLB Network insider Joel Sherman also cited sources in confirming the postponement.