x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

Coronavirus

Twins on alert after report Cardinals player tested positive for COVID-19

The teams just wrapped up a three-game series at Target Field.
Credit: AP
St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt (8) consoles pitcher Carlos Martinez on the cap as he pulls him following a solo home run by Minnesota Twins' Josh Donaldson in the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins are waiting for more information and developing an action plan after reports that at least one St. Louis Cardinal player tested positive for COVID-19 either during or after a series the two teams played in Minneapolis this week. 

A Cardinals executive told KARE 11 sister station KSDK that the Cardinals are self-isolating in their hotel in Milwaukee. There has been no official announcement from the team or Major League Baseball (MLB) but the executive said, "We are not going to the ballpark."

The Cardinals-Brewers game scheduled for Friday afternoon was supposed to be Milwaukee's home opener. It has been postponed due to a player testing positive for the virus, according to multiple reports.

A Twins spokesperson tells KARE 11 that the ball club is monitoring the situation and fact-finding, and will share more information when it becomes available. 

RELATED: Sano joins Twins after positive COVID-19 test, quarantine

Several MLB insiders are also reporting the postponement. Jon Heyman, who's an MLB Network insider, cited sources in reporting that a member of the Cardinals tested positive for the coronavirus. Neither the team nor the league have confirmed that information.

Another MLB Network insider Joel Sherman also cited sources in confirming the postponement.

ESPN sent a push alert Friday morning announcing the game had been postponed and the game on the network's app also shows it as being postponed with a makeup game date TBD.

Related Articles

 