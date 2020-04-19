Twins partner with local companies to turn 2019 Homer Hankies into face masks

The Twins say a single 2019 Homer Hanky can be converted into multiple cotton face masks.

MINNEAPOLIS — Those of us unable to watch our favorite sports teams due to COVID-19 can still cheer some of them on for a different reason.

The Minnesota Twins have announced they are partnering with Star Tribune, CUB, Faribault Woolen Mill Co. and Love Your Melon to convert excess 2019 Homer Hankies into cotton face masks to aid workers on the frontlines of combating COVID-19.

The Twins Organization says it will then distribute the masks to not only healthcare providers, but also grocery workers and other non-profit organizations.

In a statement issued Saturday, Twins Vice President of Community Engagement Nancy O'Brien said, “When waved together by 50,000 people, the Homer Hanky is a symbol of the unity, respect and passion that define us as Minnesotans – the same traits that will see our state through the COVID-19 crisis."

The Twins say a single 2019 Homer Hanky can be converted into multiple cotton face masks.

Production of the masks is currently under way, with Love Your Melon working on the surgical and elastic material necessary to enable the Faribault Woolen Mill Co. to develop lined, protective face masks, according to a press release put out by the Twins.

The masks will then be distributed to healthcare providers, CUB grocery workers and other non-profits through existing corporate relationships with the Twins and Love Your Melon.

The state of Minnesota has set up a hotline for general questions about coronavirus at 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903, available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.