U of M ends proof of vaccine or test requirement for events

MINNEAPOLIS — A policy instituted at University of Minnesota (U of M) campus events in late January to help curb the spread of the omicron variant will not be extended.

The temporary policy that was put in place Jan. 26 required proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative third-party test to attend any campus or athletic event with more than 200 people.

The U of M had the option of extending the policy, but announced Tuesday that a vaccination card or test result will no longer be needed beginning Thursday, Feb. 10.

A mask or face covering policy for those attending all indoor Gopher athletic events remains in place.





