U of M to require face coverings on campuses

The face covering requirement applies to students, faculty, staff and visitors in any enclosed or indoor space on university property, with some exceptions

MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota made an announcement Monday, indicating they will be requiring anyone on campus to wear a face covering starting July 1.

The university said they made this decision in accordance to the evolution of advice from research, medical experts and public health officials.

"We now know that wearing a face covering provides valuable, albeit imperfect, protection against the spread of COVID-19, and it is a visual reminder that we must all take precautions to protect our own health and the health of those around us," the announcement reads.

The face covering requirement applies to students, faculty, staff and visitors in any enclosed or indoor space on university property, with the following exceptions:

When eating or drinking; however, physical distancing must be practiced.

• In your assigned on-campus apartment or residence hall room.

• When you are alone in a room or where a posted and official University notice indicates masks are not needed.

• When you are alone in a motor vehicle.

• If you are unable to wear a face covering while exercising at Rec Well or Athletics facilities.

• In labs or other places that instead require use of a respirator.

• If you require accommodations for health or disability reasons. On the Twin Cities campus, the Disability

Resource Center can help identify needed accommodations.