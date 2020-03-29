Unemployment benefit applicants to apply on certain days based on SSN

Due to the volume of unemployment benefit applications, applicants are asked to apply on certain days based on their social security numbers

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced new rules for applying for unemployment benefit during the coronavirus outbreak.

Due to the volume of unemployment benefit applications, applicants are asked to apply on certain days based on their social security numbers.

The application schedule is as follows, according to DEED's Twitter account:

Monday: 0, 1, 2 apply

Tuesday: 3, 4 ,5 apply

Wednesday: 6, 7, 8, 9 apply

Thursday and Friday: Any number can apply.

The state of Minnesota has set up a hotline for general questions about coronavirus at 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903, available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.