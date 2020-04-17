Union: 19 cases of COVID-19 at Worthington pork plant

Minnesota health officials said many workers at JBS have links to the South Dakota meat processing plant which has the largest outbreak in the nation.

WORTHINGTON, Minn. — Governor Tim Walz confirmed Friday that there is a COVID-19 outbreak at the JBS pork plant in Worthington, Minn.

The union representing workers at the plant said that there were 19 cases.

At the Minnesota Department of Health daily briefing, MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm said there were seven confirmed positive coronavirus cases at the facility. MDH has sent crews down to monitor the situation.

In Friday's briefing, state health officials said many workers at JBS have links to the South Dakota meat processing plant which has the largest outbreak in the nation.

The Worthington facility employs over 1,850 workers and is the largest pork production facility in Minnesota, according to the union's news release.

The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 663 President is asking the plant's owner to slow down the production lines in order to allow more safety for the employees.

Lisa Thoma, a union representative at the JBS plant said, “Workers are scared and frustrated. JBS needs to slow production lines now for the safety of all us workers,” according to the union's news release.

UFCW Local 663 President Matt Utecht released the following statement on Friday:

“Production line speeds inside JBS and other food processing plants in Minnesota must be immediately slowed to make safe social distancing between workers possible. Allowing six feet between workers is the best and most proven way to flatten the curve of COVID-19 and must be implemented by JBS and other companies without delay. Failure to make this critical safety improvement will put our community and our nation’s food supply at devastating risk. At a time when schools and restaurants are being closed for the sake of public health, it defies logic to keep the people who make the food we all eat standing shoulder to shoulder while they work. This is an incredibly serious situation. If we don’t act now to slow line speeds at food processing plants in Minnesota it will be too late for too many people.”

The state of Minnesota has set up a hotline for general questions about coronavirus at 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903, available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.