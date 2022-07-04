Union workers stand up against vaccine mandate for Hennepin County employees

The county says nearly 9,000 county workers have followed through with the mandate, while just over 100 have yet to do so.

Example video title will go here for this video

HENNEPIN COUNTY, Minn. — Members of the the Hennepin County Sheriff's Deputies Association and Law Enforcement Labor Services recently filed a lawsuit against the county over its proof of vaccination mandate for county workers.

This week, Hennepin County District Court Judge James Moore denied the request, ruling that the plaintiffs had not proven in their arguments that union members would be "irreparably harmed" by the vaccine policy.

But they aren't the only unions opposing the mandate with Friday's proof of vax deadline approaching.

"Next week if workers have not applied or been denied an accommodation they will be put on administrative leave pending a hearing at which point they will be terminated," said Alessandra Fuhrman, President of AFSCME Local 2822.

According to the county, 99% of the nearly 9,000 county workers have followed through with the mandate, but it's the remaining 1% - which is just over 100 employees - that are the ones people like Fuhrman are standing up for.

"We feel at a time when they're rolling back COVID measures and safety measures that it makes no sense to terminate our workers," said Fuhrman.

Fuhrman's union is made up of 1,200 county support staff workers, predominantly members of the BIPOC community.

She says two of her members have already been fired due to required testing related issues, and other members have provided either medical or religious exceptions to bypass the mandate, but have seemingly failed in doing so.

"We had a number of workers who have been denied multiple times, we asked who is reviewing these, how are they deciding what is a sincerely held religious belief and they provided no answers," explained Fuhrman.

County officials say they've spent the last five months providing employees with vaccine clinics, and other resources, to ensure employees could meet this requirement.

"Our union has been extremely pro-vaccine, extremely pro-COVID safety measures, but at this point members of the public can walk in unvaccinated, unmasked. Why are our workers being fired for doing the same thing?" asked Fuhrman.

KARE 11 reached out to the county for further comment, and leaders say they believe vaccines are the best way to protect employees and the public they serve.

A spokesperson says they wont have any details regarding the impacts of this mandate until next week.

AFSCME Local 2822 has provided the county with a list of demands they want to see addressed before further action by the county is taken.

Full list of demands: